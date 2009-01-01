|
2012 VXR remote does nothing?
I have asked the same question at another forum and am not getting the help I need. Hoping maybe somebody from here can?
I recently bought a 2012 VXR with 126 hours. Took it out fist time during a 4 day camping trip at a lake. When I went to lock it down for the night, I realized the remote does nothing. Tried changing batteries in remote twice still nothing. Radio box in hull is plugged in and all fuses are good. Where do I go to from here to get it working? What am I overlooking?
