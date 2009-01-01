|
No Spark... Checked everything, threw parts at it and still no go....
I've got a 1995 WaveRunner III GP with the 701cc 61x engine. It's got no spark...
SO far:
Charge Coil (brown/white to ground) - 346 ohms, 44v ac when cranking
Pulser/pickup coil (white/red to ground) - 14 ohms, 4.XX volts when cranking (fluctuates but around 4-4.3v)
Lighting coil green-green - ~1.2 ohms, greens to ground - open/infinate
Stop switch - tested OK (ground when pushed, open when not, ground when lanyard off, unplugged right now
Thermal switch - tested resistance cold - open/infinate, unplugged right now (didn't test in hot water but shouldn't be an issue being unplugged)
Ignition Coil - old/stock one measured about .1 ohms
~12-14v AC when cranking across primary side with coil hooked up (so to me it looks like it's getting electricity)
Since everything tested in spec/ok I replaced the CDI with a unit from caltric on ebay - still no spark, Replaced ignition coil and caps - still no spark. Removed one of the caps and tested for spark between wire and engine block - no spark
I'm out of ideas and don't have another running ski that I can swap parts between and see if these parts I bought are DOA and I'm chasing a bad replacement part?? ANY idea to get this thing running would be appreciated!
