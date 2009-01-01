|
PWCToday Newbie
2010 fx cruiser HO stutter when accelerating
So I picked up a cherry waverunner with only 36 hours, plus the three I have put on it thus far for just over 5k. Besides one 2in scratch though clear coat it is flawless but....I have noticed when cold leaving the boat ramp it stutters when accelerating for like 10 seconds. Also after warm and you let it sit for like 20 minutes it will stutter when trying to slowly accelerate, it almost remind me of back firing as you can hear it in the exhuast. All other times, stopping for short periods etc it runs like a top and takes the fuel with no problem. It is fuel injected of course but it acts like a fuel issue and maybe it is sending (choke signal) to run too rich? It really is such a minor issue it is barely worth noting but I would like to hear some thoughts..
