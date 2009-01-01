Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12X tracking or sliding on rough water #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 505 F12X tracking or sliding on rough water Not sure how to describe this but here on the White Oak River about 5 miles from Bogue Inlet is where I ride. When It's windy and a little rough the ski seems to feel like it's gonna turn with every little wave or ripple, you can feel it in the handle bars and it's uncomfortable and kinda nerve-racking. Going slow in turns it feels like it's gonna slide out and sometimes up to speed is the same. It might just be me and not riding enough. I thought to myself the other day it would be nice to have a different ski out there that I could try when the conditions are the same to feel the difference.



Banjomaniac Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 08:24 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules