Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 seadoo gti 155se. Intermittent hard start possibly fuel related? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location fresno ca. Age 31 Posts 13 2007 seadoo gti 155se. Intermittent hard start possibly fuel related? Ok so I have an 07 gti 155se with around 115hrs on it and ever since I've owned it it's had an issue where is sort of hard to start intermittently.



When climb on for the first time in the day it will take 3 or so attempts of cranking before it will finally run.



Once it starts it can be ran all day no issues at all, however if it has been stopped for 3-4 mins then it takes 3 or so atempts to start. Once it has been started it runs great.



Things I've changed

Battery. (Brand new 600amp) tested

Starter

Battery grounds cleaned

Spark plugs



I'm thinking it's gonna be the check valve in the fuel pressure regulator loosing fuel pressure and making it hard to start. Because if it has been under 3 mins it starts right back up



Any advice you can give id appreciate it greatly.



Also I have an 05 RXT fuel pump just sitting here would this fit in the 07 gti 155?

