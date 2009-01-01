2004 SXR 800 motor. - stock
155 even compression, removed from a good running ski.

Includes:

Electrical box - (SS wire connector broke, easy fix, box functions fine, I had it hardwired)
carbs, stock flame arrestor, flywheel, magneto, starter and stock exhaust system, battery cables.

$2300 shipped in CONUS only. Local pickup available in San Diego, CA

IMG_4618.jpgIMG_4620.jpgIMG_4621.jpgIMG_4623.jpgIMG_4622.jpg


