|
|
-
Resident Guru
SXR 800 - drop in ready
2004 SXR 800 motor. - stock
155 even compression, removed from a good running ski.
Includes:
Electrical box - (SS wire connector broke, easy fix, box functions fine, I had it hardwired)
carbs, stock flame arrestor, flywheel, magneto, starter and stock exhaust system, battery cables.
$2300 shipped in CONUS only. Local pickup available in San Diego, CA
IMG_4618.jpgIMG_4620.jpgIMG_4621.jpgIMG_4623.jpgIMG_4622.jpg
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules