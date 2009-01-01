 xlt1200 started dieseling and i could not stop engine
  Today, 06:10 PM
    carkivey3
    carkivey3 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    fayetteville,nc
    Posts
    85

    xlt1200 started dieseling and i could not stop engine

    starting up jetskis for first time this year. it took a minute to get gas even using primer bulb. my intention was to make sure it started and then take to the river for trial run so I did not hook up water line. I let it run till it smoothed out(gas to all 3 cyls).I would say 20-30seconds , revved engine to maybe 1800-200 then hit stop button, nothing so I pulled lanyard nothing. panic starting to set in. I grabbed insulated pliers and pulled all 3 spark plug wires, nothing. tried to turn gas selector to off but it never gets used and was frozen. threw out front tub and yanked all 3 lines from fuel tank. water was nearby so I quickly installed adapter and turned on water. finally ran out of gas. pulled spark plugs and number 1 was clean and hot the other 2 were very wet. I assume number 1 was the one still running. any one ever experienced this. it would have been dangerous if I were riding and could not stop it even though one cylinder not that strong on its own. I don't know what to do now.
  Today, 06:56 PM
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    55
    Posts
    8,833

    Re: xlt1200 started dieseling and i could not stop engine

    Open the throttle! Sounds counter intuitive, I know but that will stop it. An air leak on the intake side of your engine is most likely the cause (if it were a Kawasaki I'd say it may be the seals too/also). This may have been an issue for awhile but if you shut off the ski in the water the load on the pump would help it stop.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
  Today, 07:20 PM
    carkivey3
    carkivey3 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    fayetteville,nc
    Posts
    85

    Re: xlt1200 started dieseling and i could not stop engine

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Open the throttle! Sounds counter intuitive, I know but that will stop it. An air leak on the intake side of your engine is most likely the cause (if it were a Kawasaki I'd say it may be the seals too/also). This may have been an issue for awhile but if you shut off the ski in the water the load on the pump would help it stop.
    I agree most likely have stopped it by opening throttle but I panicked with no water hooked up. not sure I agree with air leak as solution. air leak would give a lean condition which would make the combustion less likely. not unusual for something to get glowing red and keep cylinder firing but normally it would be a small carbon flake or something that burns away real fast. cant believe spark plug hot enough to do it but I am going to install new plugs hook up water and try again
