starting up jetskis for first time this year. it took a minute to get gas even using primer bulb. my intention was to make sure it started and then take to the river for trial run so I did not hook up water line. I let it run till it smoothed out(gas to all 3 cyls).I would say 20-30seconds , revved engine to maybe 1800-200 then hit stop button, nothing so I pulled lanyard nothing. panic starting to set in. I grabbed insulated pliers and pulled all 3 spark plug wires, nothing. tried to turn gas selector to off but it never gets used and was frozen. threw out front tub and yanked all 3 lines from fuel tank. water was nearby so I quickly installed adapter and turned on water. finally ran out of gas. pulled spark plugs and number 1 was clean and hot the other 2 were very wet. I assume number 1 was the one still running. any one ever experienced this. it would have been dangerous if I were riding and could not stop it even though one cylinder not that strong on its own. I don't know what to do now.

Open the throttle! Sounds counter intuitive, I know but that will stop it. An air leak on the intake side of your engine is most likely the cause (if it were a Kawasaki I'd say it may be the seals too/also). This may have been an issue for awhile but if you shut off the ski in the water the load on the pump would help it stop.

