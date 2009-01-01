|
WTB X4: Intake Grate, Rave spring, SPX Cover, 90° oil drain, PTO Boot
Looking for some good used parts:
787 Rave coiled spring (11 290 939 137 Compression Spring )
Seadoo SPX PWC Cover (Have a preference for Black, and would consider a nice matched set )
X4 Intake Grate Solas/R&D with large mid scoop
Front oil tank drain and seal, larger 90 fitting of the 2 at rear side of tank
Drive shaft PTO Boot
Please PM price shipped to Oregon 97051 and a PayPal address for individual items avalible.
Thank You
