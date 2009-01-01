 WTB: Tempo Fuel Line Set Seadoo X4/SPX complete set with oetiker clamps
  Today, 05:15 PM
    rotarypower101
    rotarypower101 is offline
    Frequent Poster rotarypower101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    Portland/Mt Hood Oregon
    Posts
    230

    WTB: Tempo Fuel Line Set Seadoo X4/SPX complete set with oetiker clamps

    WTB: Tempo Fuel Line Set Seadoo X4/SPX complete set with oetiker clamps

    Does anyone have the full set of discarded Tempo fuel lines?

    Would like a set that is clean and unmodified.

    Fuel tank, carbs, filter and fuel mode selector full set.

    Please send a PayPal address and price shipped to Oregon 97051
  Today, 07:25 PM
    vomitspot
    vomitspot is offline
    Thinks everythng sux =) Top Dog vomitspot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    lost
    Age
    45
    Posts
    1,485
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: WTB: Tempo Fuel Line Set Seadoo X4/SPX complete set with oetiker clamps

    i have a tank
