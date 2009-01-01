|
|
-
Frequent Poster
WTB: Tempo Fuel Line Set Seadoo X4/SPX complete set with oetiker clamps
WTB: Tempo Fuel Line Set Seadoo X4/SPX complete set with oetiker clamps
Does anyone have the full set of discarded Tempo fuel lines?
Would like a set that is clean and unmodified.
Fuel tank, carbs, filter and fuel mode selector full set.
Please send a PayPal address and price shipped to Oregon 97051
-
Thinks everythng sux =)
Top Dog
Re: WTB: Tempo Fuel Line Set Seadoo X4/SPX complete set with oetiker clamps
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules