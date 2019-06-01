Wtf...?
Xp I picked up running great now. Took it to the lake, found a 1/2" hole in one of the boss plugs, or whatever they're called. Got home, cannibalized another xp, found the same ish. Tried a third ski and that one had a hole as well...
Cleary this is as common as the grey fuel lines rotting...
Anyone on here do a turn around welding service for these? Or should I buy plugs (I just find them online), and find a local welder?
Or does anyone have one (3) that's already plugged and welded...?
