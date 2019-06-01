Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 xp midpipe boss failure #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 54 Posts 898 Blog Entries 1 96 xp midpipe boss failure Wtf...?

Xp I picked up running great now. Took it to the lake, found a 1/2" hole in one of the boss plugs, or whatever they're called. Got home, cannibalized another xp, found the same ish. Tried a third ski and that one had a hole as well...

Cleary this is as common as the grey fuel lines rotting...

Anyone on here do a turn around welding service for these? Or should I buy plugs (I just find them online), and find a local welder?



Or does anyone have one (3) that's already plugged and welded...?



Thanks20190601_113316.jpg 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 #2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 54 Posts 898 Blog Entries 1 Re: 96 xp midpipe boss failure Headpipe, not mid. 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,372 Re: 96 xp midpipe boss failure Yes, very common, the water in the cooling jacket tends to sit right there and over time eats it away. You can have any welding shop grind it off and weld a new plug or just hit it with some 80 grit and JB over it. The JB will last for many years. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules