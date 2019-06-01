 96 xp midpipe boss failure
  1. Today, 02:45 PM #1
    DamageInc
    96 xp midpipe boss failure

    Wtf...?
    Xp I picked up running great now. Took it to the lake, found a 1/2" hole in one of the boss plugs, or whatever they're called. Got home, cannibalized another xp, found the same ish. Tried a third ski and that one had a hole as well...
    Cleary this is as common as the grey fuel lines rotting...
    Anyone on here do a turn around welding service for these? Or should I buy plugs (I just find them online), and find a local welder?

    Or does anyone have one (3) that's already plugged and welded...?

    Thanks20190601_113316.jpg
  2. Today, 03:19 PM #2
    DamageInc
    Re: 96 xp midpipe boss failure

    Headpipe, not mid.
  3. Today, 04:25 PM #3
    Myself
    Re: 96 xp midpipe boss failure

    Yes, very common, the water in the cooling jacket tends to sit right there and over time eats it away. You can have any welding shop grind it off and weld a new plug or just hit it with some 80 grit and JB over it. The JB will last for many years.
