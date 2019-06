Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda R12 Overheats #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2009 Location Southern Florida Posts 17 Honda R12 Overheats Last week I got on the ski and within a couple of minutes the TEMP buzzer goes off and the ski shuts off.

This happened a few times and I put the ski back on the trailer.



I brought it back to the house and started the ski and turned on the water hose hooked to the inlet but no water was coming

out of the pisser. I noticed that I now have a couple of inches of water at the bottom of the hull.



Could the one way valve be bad ?



