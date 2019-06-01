Thread: Sbn 48??

 Sbn 48??
    Sir.Woody
    Sbn 48??

    Can someone tell me what setup this is? If Im correct this is measuring to a 48?? This cake of of an X2 with a 650... also has a west coast manifold. Im considering making this a 750 x2.


    josh977
    Re: Sbn 48??

    Make sure you measure the bore that the butterfly/throttle plate sits in. Usually up further than where your measuring.

    Sir.Woody
    Re: Sbn 48??

    That would make sense... ****


    restosud
    Re: Sbn 48??

    is there "brm" engraved on it?
    could be a full spectrum 48 also
