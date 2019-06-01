Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Sbn 48?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 27 Sbn 48?? Can someone tell me what setup this is? If Im correct this is measuring to a 48?? This cake of of an X2 with a 650... also has a west coast manifold. Im considering making this a 750 x2.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 489 Re: Sbn 48?? Make sure you measure the bore that the butterfly/throttle plate sits in. Usually up further than where your measuring.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 27 Re: Sbn 48?? That would make sense... ****





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,904 Re: Sbn 48?? is there "brm" engraved on it?

could be a full spectrum 48 also Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules