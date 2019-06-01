Thread: Sbn 48??

|
Sbn 48??
Can someone tell me what setup this is? If Im correct this is measuring to a 48?? This cake of of an X2 with a 650... also has a west coast manifold. Im considering making this a 750 x2.
Make sure you measure the bore that the butterfly/throttle plate sits in. Usually up further than where your measuring.
That would make sense... ****
is there "brm" engraved on it?
could be a full spectrum 48 also
