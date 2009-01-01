Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stage 2 MacsBoost drop in RPM to 5600??? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Richmond, Virginia Age 49 Posts 127 Stage 2 MacsBoost drop in RPM to 5600??? Hey Gents,

So, I put the ski away in the fall and it was hitting 6310 RPM all day long. Note I have the MacsBoost plug-in and his intercooler. I took it out once this spring with last years plugs and the RPM was low (5600ish). So, as normal, I put in new plugs figuring the RPM issue would resolve. Well, it didn't.

I need to check oil level, and all the turbo plumbing, but wanted to check here to see if you all had additional ideas.

The Honda is now the GF ski, and when we were out last weekend, the steering cable nut went out, so I'll be addressing that this weekend (doing the reverse nut too). Thanks Jetski Int'l!

Appreciate the wisdom shared!

Best,

Chris 2017 Yamaha GP 1800 (Riva stage one re-flash and intake, Candoo Pro GPS)

2007 Honda F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler

