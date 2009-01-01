 Rave Valve Rebuild Question
  Today, 11:40 AM
    Remix919
    Rave Valve Rebuild Question

    Hi there, I'm rebuilding the rave valves on my 1997 Seadoo XP as one of them was leaking exhaust pretty badly. When I opened them up, I realized that the valve piston is different between the two. The left (one towards the back) has this style piston:

    https://www.amazon.com/Exhaust-Muffl...ateway&sr=8-30

    The one on the right (toward the front) has this style piston:

    https://www.amazon.com/Sea-Doo-Exhau...ateway&sr=8-33

    Is that normal? I looked up the parts diagram here:

    https://www.seadoopartshouse.com/oem...haust-manifold

    but it only shows 1 type of valve piston used, which is the first style.

    I bought the jet ski used from a motorsports place and while I'm not sure of all the modifications, I know it does have quite a few including Mikuni Dual 46mm "buckshot" carbs, not sure what else they might have modified as well.
  Today, 12:07 PM
    1983
    Re: Rave Valve Rebuild Question

    I am in RDU and have both types of plastic pistons in stock. Good used parts.

    I also have brand new OEM RAVE housings ( ITEM #6 on your parts diagram ) in original packaging in stock.

    Take a look at your RAVE valves also, I would be curious if you have the slotted or non-slotted ones.

    Plus tons of other used and new 787 engine parts.
  Today, 01:05 PM
    Remix919
    Re: Rave Valve Rebuild Question

    Quote Originally Posted by 1983 View Post
    I am in RDU and have both types of plastic pistons in stock. Good used parts.

    I also have brand new OEM RAVE housings ( ITEM #6 on your parts diagram ) in original packaging in stock.

    Take a look at your RAVE valves also, I would be curious if you have the slotted or non-slotted ones.

    Plus tons of other used and new 787 engine parts.
    Cool, do you know which piston type I need? And do you also have the rubber diaphragm and springs?

    I just checked and I have the slotted type valves, they do look a bit worn on the sides or is that normal wear marks?
