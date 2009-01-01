Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Rave Valve Rebuild Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Durham, NC Age 32 Posts 2 Rave Valve Rebuild Question Hi there, I'm rebuilding the rave valves on my 1997 Seadoo XP as one of them was leaking exhaust pretty badly. When I opened them up, I realized that the valve piston is different between the two. The left (one towards the back) has this style piston:



https://www.amazon.com/Exhaust-Muffl...ateway&sr=8-30



The one on the right (toward the front) has this style piston:



https://www.amazon.com/Sea-Doo-Exhau...ateway&sr=8-33



Is that normal? I looked up the parts diagram here:



https://www.seadoopartshouse.com/oem...haust-manifold



but it only shows 1 type of valve piston used, which is the first style.



I bought the jet ski used from a motorsports place and while I'm not sure of all the modifications, I know it does have quite a few including Mikuni Dual 46mm "buckshot" carbs, not sure what else they might have modified as well. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 545 Re: Rave Valve Rebuild Question I am in RDU and have both types of plastic pistons in stock. Good used parts.



I also have brand new OEM RAVE housings ( ITEM #6 on your parts diagram ) in original packaging in stock.



Take a look at your RAVE valves also, I would be curious if you have the slotted or non-slotted ones.



Plus tons of other used and new 787 engine parts. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Durham, NC Age 32 Posts 2 Re: Rave Valve Rebuild Question Originally Posted by 1983 Originally Posted by I am in RDU and have both types of plastic pistons in stock. Good used parts.



I also have brand new OEM RAVE housings ( ITEM #6 on your parts diagram ) in original packaging in stock.



Take a look at your RAVE valves also, I would be curious if you have the slotted or non-slotted ones.



Plus tons of other used and new 787 engine parts.



I just checked and I have the slotted type valves, they do look a bit worn on the sides or is that normal wear marks? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules