Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 61x motor and or parts. #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 35 Posts 1,139 61x motor and or parts. Motor removed from 93 wave blaster. Willing to sell complete or in pieces. See the pics. Pm or email with your interest.



Indytyler1@yahoo.com













Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 28 Posts 183 Re: 61x motor and or parts. How much for the bottom end (cases crank starter)? Also is that exhaust behind the cyl for sale? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules