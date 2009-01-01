Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 Start/Stop/Killswitch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 24 X2 Start/Stop/Killswitch Looking for a control module with a lanyard kill switch that will work for my X2. Not sure on what my options are but if you have any tips on what works best drop a comment. I heard of one that allows the option to add in bilge switch not sure what ski that came off of but Im looking. Let me know thanks.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK) Age 32 Posts 236 Re: X2 Start/Stop/Killswitch JS 440/550 can have a bottom mount bilge switch.



I went with a 650TS kill faceplate that replaces the OEM and an aftermarket bar mount switch for the bilge (the big black circular one). I believe some of the 750's (sit down models) also had the kill switch lanyard Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules