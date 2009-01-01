|
|
-
X2 Start/Stop/Killswitch
Looking for a control module with a lanyard kill switch that will work for my X2. Not sure on what my options are but if you have any tips on what works best drop a comment. I heard of one that allows the option to add in bilge switch not sure what ski that came off of but Im looking. Let me know thanks.
-
Re: X2 Start/Stop/Killswitch
JS 440/550 can have a bottom mount bilge switch.
I went with a 650TS kill faceplate that replaces the OEM and an aftermarket bar mount switch for the bilge (the big black circular one). I believe some of the 750's (sit down models) also had the kill switch lanyard
