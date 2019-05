Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 waveblaster parts question. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location WA Age 49 Posts 1 95 waveblaster parts question. I am trying to put reverse on a 700 waveblaster jet, so I can retrofit in an aluminum boat. Does anyone know if the nozzle from a 94 waverunner III will bolt on the pump of the blaster? They both have a 144 mm pump. The part number on them is almost exactly the same. Only the first three number/letter combo is different. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

