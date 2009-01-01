Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha LS2000 Engine issues/carb adjustment #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location sdsdsd Age 33 Posts 57 2001 Yamaha LS2000 Engine issues/carb adjustment Ok so today i just picked up a t 2001 Yamaha LS2000 with twin engines. Very nice boat its clean looks like they took care of it the story i got is the starboard side engine blew up once so guy replaced it took out oil pumps blocked em off and just mixed gas. Eventually same engine had issues again was replaced under warranty Now he says 1 cylinder has low compression and it stalls out/bogs in water. He also put brand new carbs on both engines plus stator on one so idk what was done to this thing tbh.. so i am starting fresh. I have not had it out but it runs fine out of the water tested compression on that engine and i do not see anything concerning. Cyl1 120,cyl2 120, cyl3 110 lil lower not terrible. I plan to clean out fuel lines filters ect ect blow out carbs on both engines but My question is. What are the carb settings and how do i set them? its been quite a while since i have had 2 stroke engines i was spoiled with 4 stroke jet skis for a while 0_). Also the mixture is 50/50 correct? to be honest i would much rather have the pumps so i dont have to mix gas i have all of the parts he took off but i could never trust the pumps he said 1 is bad so i would replace both but they look to be expensive? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules