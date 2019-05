Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: would a old protec 6m6 head from a lx650 be worth installing on a wr3? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 38 Posts 99 would a old protec 6m6 head from a lx650 be worth installing on a wr3? Like the title says, I have a old lx 650 that someone dumped a lot of parts into many years back. It has a protec head on it, but im curious if it;s even a upgrade as I believe the lx 650 had lower compression stock than a wr3. I really dont have any information on the head, but would love to know if it's worth messing with.

93 vxr

95 wave runner 3 650

95 wave venture 700

88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.

soon to be 91 sj 91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate93 vxr95 wave runner 3 65095 wave venture 70088 js550 ride plate, intake grate.soon to be 91 sj #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,494 Re: would a old protec 6m6 head from a lx650 be worth installing on a wr3? IMO no not worth it on those skis. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

