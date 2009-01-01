 jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650
  Today, 06:43 PM
    airbats801
    airbats801 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    38
    Posts
    99

    jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650

    Anyone have a general idea of how many jet sizes I should go up for a wr3 650 with a protec exhaust? I think im going to toss it on this summer for some extra go while I source a 62t or 64x for it. I'd like to get the parts orderd now while im still on the road working. I'm not at home to see what jetting was in the lx650 it came off of, but I know the jets were different physical sized than my wr3 jets.
    91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
    93 vxr
    95 wave runner 3 650
    95 wave venture 700
    88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
    soon to be 91 sj
  Today, 06:52 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,494

    Re: jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650

    Dude dont bother. Huge waste of time & $$$
  Today, 06:55 PM
    airbats801
    airbats801 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    38
    Posts
    99

    Re: jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650

    a few dollars in jets is a waste? I've had the pipe for years
    91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
    93 vxr
    95 wave runner 3 650
    95 wave venture 700
    88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
    soon to be 91 sj
