Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 38 Posts 99 jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650 Anyone have a general idea of how many jet sizes I should go up for a wr3 650 with a protec exhaust? I think im going to toss it on this summer for some extra go while I source a 62t or 64x for it. I'd like to get the parts orderd now while im still on the road working. I'm not at home to see what jetting was in the lx650 it came off of, but I know the jets were different physical sized than my wr3 jets.

Dude dont bother. Huge waste of time & $$$ #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 38 Posts 99 Re: jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650 a few dollars in jets is a waste? I've had the pipe for years

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) airbats801 Posting Permissions

