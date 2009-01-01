|
|
-
jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650
Anyone have a general idea of how many jet sizes I should go up for a wr3 650 with a protec exhaust? I think im going to toss it on this summer for some extra go while I source a 62t or 64x for it. I'd like to get the parts orderd now while im still on the road working. I'm not at home to see what jetting was in the lx650 it came off of, but I know the jets were different physical sized than my wr3 jets.
91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
93 vxr
95 wave runner 3 650
95 wave venture 700
88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
soon to be 91 sj
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650
Dude dont bother. Huge waste of time & $$$
-
Re: jetting suggestionsfor a ptorec pipe on a wr3 650
a few dollars in jets is a waste? I've had the pipe for years
91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
93 vxr
95 wave runner 3 650
95 wave venture 700
88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
soon to be 91 sj
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- airbats801
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules