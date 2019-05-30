I was going to rebuild my hull but don't have the time. Engine in stock with larger intake manifold and Keihin CDKII 42 MM carb. K&N air filter never out of the package. New prime pump never out of the package.Starter and starter gear set in good shape. I have lots of parts and pieces including stainless steel hardware, stock ride plates, drive shaft, skat trax stainless steel impeller but I do not recall the pitch, pump housing, stock-water box and stock exhaust pipe, electronics etc. Also have a gasket set for the engine for performance upgrade that never happened.