 Austin TX, I'm parting out my 89 Kawasaki 650sx.
  Today, 05:35 PM
    Texas skier
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    ATX
    Posts
    1

    Austin TX, I'm parting out my 89 Kawasaki 650sx.

    I was going to rebuild my hull but don't have the time. Engine in stock with larger intake manifold and Keihin CDKII 42 MM carb. K&N air filter never out of the package. New prime pump never out of the package.Starter and starter gear set in good shape. I have lots of parts and pieces including stainless steel hardware, stock ride plates, drive shaft, skat trax stainless steel impeller but I do not recall the pitch, pump housing, stock-water box and stock exhaust pipe, electronics etc. Also have a gasket set for the engine for performance upgrade that never happened.
  Today, 06:36 PM
    dover04426
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Dover
    Age
    48
    Posts
    13

    Re: Austin TX, I'm parting out my 89 Kawasaki 650sx.

    PM sent
