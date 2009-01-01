Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wave Venture chipped/scratched gauge repairing?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Jersey Posts 6 Wave Venture chipped/scratched gauge repairing?? Hey fellas, I picked up a 95 venture this past winter.



Just started dumping time into fixing it, and just did a partial rebuild of carbs, now today the ski finally starts right up.



Here's my next problem tho, the original gauge in the ski is chipped kinda bad as the picture shows. The guy I got the ski off of gave me a very clean new looking spare gauge, the problem with the new looking gauge tho, it doesn't power on.



119ot4m.jpg



What do you guys think is the best option to salvage one of these gauges?



Should I get some like Plastic-X scratch remover, and use a dremel very lightly to hopefully clear some the chips/scratches up?



Or should I try using a heat gun, peeling back the clear plastic on the gauge that looks new, and try expoxing it to the chipped/scratched working gauge?



I'm just curious, other than just wanting things to be as designed to be what do you need from this gauge cluster? My '95 Waveraider had a few things in the gauge that I didn't see as necessary information even though it wasn't working properly anyway. So follow up question on this thread is why should either of us even worry about fixing these things?

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk



