1995 750 SXI hull w/title $400.00
FOR SALE: Titled 1995 750sx/sxi hull, engine cover & handle pole. Parts in ski are included, ie. gas tank, motor mounts, fuel door w/lock, bilge pump w/bracket, driveline w/bulkhead brace. Hood also has freestyle hand holds. New OEM steering cable. If it's not in the pics, it's not included. Re-enforced from nose to engine mounts.
In the middle of moving.. Thanks, J...., .. $400.00 ps. Hull is located in
Kirkland, WA.
2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, Newmiller Freestyle ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole. 51.8 mph
1995 750 Sxi. stock
1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.
