Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FCD2 or resistor mod for stock F12X? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location AL Posts 6 FCD2 or resistor mod for stock F12X? Not looking to go crazy with mods or drop a ton of money for little gain so with all my research it seems like the resistor mod, MCB and boost gauge seems to do the trick. Would you guys do a FCD2 over the resistor mod? Stock ski besides exhaust. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) west_coaster Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules