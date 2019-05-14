|
|
Top Dog
750 sxi ebox, pumps & stators..
Getting rid of some backup parts.
Prices are without shipping. Buyer pays PayPal fees if not gifted.
95 750 sxi ebox (3738 cdi) with JSS coil wires. $175.00
2 750 sx/sxi stators (both off big pin motors) $100.00 each
2 750/800 pumps (vane section only) $100.00 each
I've run both these Stators and ebox.. GTG.
More to follow when I get a break.
A few cylinders, a couple stock heads & some flywheels. Will get pics and prices
up a bit later... Thanks guys... J.
20190530_082844.jpg20190530_082849.jpg20190520_112031.jpg20190514_131648.jpg
20190530_082757.jpg20190530_082806.jpg
2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, Newmiller Freestyle ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole. 51.8 mph
1995 750 Sxi. stock
1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.
Top Dog
Re: 750 sxi ebox, pumps & stators..
Ebox sold. Thanks, J
PROX 750 Big Pin 80.75mm NOS $80.00
750 "C" head $40.00
750 "B" head $40.00
750 reeds $50.00
750 flywheels (BP) $40.00 each
750 (BP) #24 cylinder @ 80mm stock. Needs 1st bore $50.00
dual 2 jet Keihin setup off 95 750 sxi, as soon as I figure out where I put the long mounting bolts I'll list a price..
Prices are without shipping. Buyer pays PayPal fees if not gifted.
20190530_104426.jpg20190530_104436.jpg20190530_103919.jpg20190530_103949.jpg20190530_104259.jpg20190530_103823.jpg20190530_103842.jpg20190530_104053.jpg20190530_104129.jpg20190530_104133.jpg20190530_104104.jpg20190530_104142.jpg20190530_104147.jpg20190530_082651.jpg
