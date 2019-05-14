 750 sxi ebox, pumps & stators..
  Today, 01:02 PM
    Virgin Air
    Virgin Air is online now
    Top Dog Virgin Air's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    Wa.
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1,290

    750 sxi ebox, pumps & stators..

    Getting rid of some backup parts.
    Prices are without shipping. Buyer pays PayPal fees if not gifted.

    95 750 sxi ebox (3738 cdi) with JSS coil wires. $175.00
    2 750 sx/sxi stators (both off big pin motors) $100.00 each
    2 750/800 pumps (vane section only) $100.00 each
    I've run both these Stators and ebox.. GTG.

    More to follow when I get a break.
    A few cylinders, a couple stock heads & some flywheels. Will get pics and prices
    up a bit later... Thanks guys... J.




    20190530_082844.jpg20190530_082849.jpg20190520_112031.jpg20190514_131648.jpg




    20190530_082757.jpg20190530_082806.jpg
    2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, Newmiller Freestyle ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole. 51.8 mph

    1995 750 Sxi. stock

    1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.


  Today, 02:53 PM
    Virgin Air
    Virgin Air is online now
    Top Dog Virgin Air's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    Wa.
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1,290

    Re: 750 sxi ebox, pumps & stators..

    Ebox sold. Thanks, J

    PROX 750 Big Pin 80.75mm NOS $80.00

    750 "C" head $40.00

    750 "B" head $40.00

    750 reeds $50.00

    750 flywheels (BP) $40.00 each

    750 (BP) #24 cylinder @ 80mm stock. Needs 1st bore $50.00

    dual 2 jet Keihin setup off 95 750 sxi, as soon as I figure out where I put the long mounting bolts I'll list a price..

    Prices are without shipping. Buyer pays PayPal fees if not gifted.

    20190530_104426.jpg20190530_104436.jpg20190530_103919.jpg20190530_103949.jpg20190530_104259.jpg20190530_103823.jpg20190530_103842.jpg20190530_104053.jpg20190530_104129.jpg20190530_104133.jpg20190530_104104.jpg20190530_104142.jpg20190530_104147.jpg20190530_082651.jpg
    Last edited by Virgin Air; Today at 03:10 PM.
    2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, Newmiller Freestyle ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole. 51.8 mph

    1995 750 Sxi. stock

    1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.


