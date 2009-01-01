|
|
-
2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone
Anyone know if there are any differences between the 2000 and 2001 951 tuned pipe exhaust cone?
2001 951 Carb and DI list part # 274000871
2000 951 Carb lists part # 274000658
I have a spare 274000658 and I would like to use it in place of the 274000871. I am rebuilding a 2001 DI and PO over torqued the support bolt and it is broken off in the 871/2001 pipe cone. I'd rather not drill it out and repair the threads if I don't have to.
I wonder if they are just from different casting lots, they appear to be the same.
On the subject of exhaust supports, any one have a spare bushing set laying around (2x 293830065, 1x 274000861) ?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules