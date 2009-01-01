 2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone
  Today, 10:48 AM
    highcam
    highcam is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    32

    2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone

    Anyone know if there are any differences between the 2000 and 2001 951 tuned pipe exhaust cone?

    2001 951 Carb and DI list part # 274000871
    2000 951 Carb lists part # 274000658

    I have a spare 274000658 and I would like to use it in place of the 274000871. I am rebuilding a 2001 DI and PO over torqued the support bolt and it is broken off in the 871/2001 pipe cone. I'd rather not drill it out and repair the threads if I don't have to.


    I wonder if they are just from different casting lots, they appear to be the same.


    On the subject of exhaust supports, any one have a spare bushing set laying around (2x 293830065, 1x 274000861) ?
  Today, 11:00 AM
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,963

    Re: 2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone

    No diff
