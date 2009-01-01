Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 32 2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone Anyone know if there are any differences between the 2000 and 2001 951 tuned pipe exhaust cone?



2001 951 Carb and DI list part # 274000871

2000 951 Carb lists part # 274000658



I have a spare 274000658 and I would like to use it in place of the 274000871. I am rebuilding a 2001 DI and PO over torqued the support bolt and it is broken off in the 871/2001 pipe cone. I'd rather not drill it out and repair the threads if I don't have to.





I wonder if they are just from different casting lots, they appear to be the same.





On the subject of exhaust supports, any one have a spare bushing set laying around (2x 293830065, 1x 274000861) ?

Re: 2000 vs 2001 951 Exhaust Cone
No diff





