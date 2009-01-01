Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha 62T motor for sale. Testing the waters. #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 550 Yamaha 62T motor for sale. Testing the waters. Testing the waters on selling my Yamaha 62t 760 with one season on it. Had it in a x2 wanting a sxr800 swap instead. Anyone interested in my motor? Motor with electronics and dual sbn 44 carbs and factory exhaust three bolt manifold. Also have a Riva type four pipe that makes great power possibly for sale as well.



Let me know.

Pics and price? Attachment 545335

Will have pics later today or tomorrow when its out of ski. Price still working on that.

