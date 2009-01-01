 Yamaha 62T motor for sale. Testing the waters.
    Cool Yamaha 62T motor for sale. Testing the waters.

    Testing the waters on selling my Yamaha 62t 760 with one season on it. Had it in a x2 wanting a sxr800 swap instead. Anyone interested in my motor? Motor with electronics and dual sbn 44 carbs and factory exhaust three bolt manifold. Also have a Riva type four pipe that makes great power possibly for sale as well.

    Let me know.
    Thanks
    Re: Yamaha 62T motor for sale. Testing the waters.

    Pics and price?
    Re: Yamaha 62T motor for sale. Testing the waters.

    Will have pics later today or tomorrow when its out of ski. Price still working on that.
