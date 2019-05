Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSD Enhancer 4253 Waveblaster Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Michigan Posts 7 MSD Enhancer 4253 Waveblaster Superjet Ignition Control Module-Enhancer(TM) MSD 4253 fits 90-93 Yamaha SJ650 Super Jet. Condition is New. Shipped with USPS Priority Mail. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules