Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Calling all Seadoo experts! 05 3d rfi 787 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2013 Location ga Age 24 Posts 3 Calling all Seadoo experts! 05 3d rfi 787 So a few weeks ago I bought a 2005 seadoo 3d not running for dirt cheap. My plan was to either fix it and sell it or give it to my wife to ride as a "stable standup." The 3d was traded in not running at a dealership and sat behind the dealer for a unknown amount of time. When I got the ski it wouldn't do anything but, the gauge would light up and all the lights would blink. When you installed the key no beeps but it would blow the ignition coil/ starter relay fuse on the vcm. After a lot of testing with a multimeter, I determined the ECM was bad so I bought a used ECM off of ebay that came off of a running 2005 3d with the original keys. After installing the ECM, everything started to work. The ski will run but only on the rear cylinder no matter what the throttle input is. I have found that it has no spark on the front cylinder but the rear cylinder has bright blue spark. The resistant in the coils tested good and there is continuity in the wires that go from the coils to the ECM. I am also getting 12 volts to the coil. I think the front cylinder's coil is bad but I would like to hear some expert advice before buying another one. I have read the service manual front to back many times. The warning/check engine light is on but I refuse to buy candoo pro as I never work on seadoo's and can't justify spending $399 just to diagnose one ski. Any help from the seadoo masters would be appreciated. Also a few more things to note, the manual states a multimeter can only test the primary windings in the coil not the secondary, the 2005 seadoo 3d idles on one cylinder after it warms up (the ecm determines which cylinder to idle on and switches back and forth based on load), and techincally you are suppose to reset the closed TPS sensor and ignition timing setting with BUDS or it will run with reduced performance but no warning light when you replace the ECM. I was going to get it running first and if it lacked performance take it to the dealership to be reset. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules