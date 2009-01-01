 jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting
    needforspeed
    jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    Hello all,
    I need some jetting help. I have a new to me 89 650sx. It had a jetsport intake, mikuni 44mm BN(round) carb and a westoast pipe. The pipe and the carb are the same color. I don't know if that means back in the day westcoast sold a BN carb and pipe as a combo package or not. I feel this old ski was jetted correctly as the plugs looked good. Now the thing has been sitting for 24 years. It did start and run when I got it home, but I am now going through it to make sure it is seaworthy.
    Here is my question, Is there a Jet conversion chart from a BN carb to a SBN carb? I had a 44mm SBN carb in my garage so I want to switch carbs. If I have to rebuild a carb, I want to rebuild the SBN. So I opened the BN carb to see a 2.5 N&S and the only other thing in there was I guess the main jet which had a 12 on it.
    I thought I was going to take the N&S size and the jets size from the BN and use in the SBN but now I see the N&S is different and you couldn't change jets in the BN. So what size jet would go into the SBN that would be equivalent to a 12 from the BN? Also, I didn't see a pilot jet in the BN carb. So, I want to order a carb rebuild kit for my 44mm SBN and I need the correct jetting (Pilot/main) that would make my jetting the same as the BN carb was.
    oh I am in NJ so 0-200 sea level... if that is needed...lol
    I did a compression check last night 185psi both holes. Seems high as my Yamaha 650 is 150psi. Anyway not to get off track I am really just asking for the jetting info.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    john zigler
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    BN, and SBN carbs are totally different. Specs/jetting will be totally different. I have jetting notes, and sell genuine Mikuni rebuild kits, jetting, etc. Jetting kit includes 1 pilot jet, 1 main jet, 1 needle and seat, and 1 needle arm spring. You can order here;

    needforspeed
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    BN, and SBN carbs are totally different. Specs/jetting will be totally different. I have jetting notes, and sell genuine Mikuni rebuild kits, jetting, etc. Jetting kit includes 1 pilot jet, 1 main jet, 1 needle and seat, and 1 needle arm spring.

    https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ts/jetting-kit


    Carb rebuild kit;

    https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ikuni-carb-kit[/QUOTEi

    Is there something that blocks off the choke shaft holes as I went with a primer. I would rather get something that is made for that then goop silicone in there.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    needforspeed
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    So there is no conversion chart that takes the BN numbers to SBN numbers?
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    needforspeed
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    Mr. Zigler,
    I just ordered the rebuild kit and your jetting kit. Please let me know if there is any other info you need so I can get this thing dialed in or pretty close.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    john zigler
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    [QUOTE=needforspeed;4520717]
    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    BN, and SBN carbs are totally different. Specs/jetting will be totally different. I have jetting notes, and sell genuine Mikuni rebuild kits, jetting, etc. Jetting kit includes 1 pilot jet, 1 main jet, 1 needle and seat, and 1 needle arm spring. You can order here;

    https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ts/jetting-kit


    Carb rebuild kit;

    https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ikuni-carb-kit[/QUOTEi

    Is there something that blocks off the choke shaft holes as I went with a primer. I would rather get something that is made for that then goop silicone in there.
    Primer kits;

    john zigler
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    Quote Originally Posted by needforspeed View Post
    Mr. Zigler,
    I just ordered the rebuild kit and your jetting kit. Please let me know if there is any other info you need so I can get this thing dialed in or pretty close.
    Got it, thank you Erik. Good job on your set up description. After you are done rebuilding / jetting, Start with your High and low speed screws at 1 - 1/4 turns out, and fine tune from there.
    needforspeed
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    I have a primer already but the kit only came with the t, plunger, and tubing. I need something to plug the choke shaft holes.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    needforspeed
    Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting

    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    Got it, thank you Erik. Good job on your set up description. After you are done rebuilding / jetting, Start with your High and low speed screws at 1 - 1/4 turns out, and fine tune from there.
    only thing I missed was the prop pitch. I have no idea It looks like an aftermarket impeller... but no clue what pitch. I believe there is either an aftermarket head or someone decked the one on there. I feel 185 is high for a stock 650 . But what do I know.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
