Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 563 jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting Hello all,

I need some jetting help. I have a new to me 89 650sx. It had a jetsport intake, mikuni 44mm BN(round) carb and a westoast pipe. The pipe and the carb are the same color. I don't know if that means back in the day westcoast sold a BN carb and pipe as a combo package or not. I feel this old ski was jetted correctly as the plugs looked good. Now the thing has been sitting for 24 years. It did start and run when I got it home, but I am now going through it to make sure it is seaworthy.

Here is my question, Is there a Jet conversion chart from a BN carb to a SBN carb? I had a 44mm SBN carb in my garage so I want to switch carbs. If I have to rebuild a carb, I want to rebuild the SBN. So I opened the BN carb to see a 2.5 N&S and the only other thing in there was I guess the main jet which had a 12 on it.

I thought I was going to take the N&S size and the jets size from the BN and use in the SBN but now I see the N&S is different and you couldn't change jets in the BN. So what size jet would go into the SBN that would be equivalent to a 12 from the BN? Also, I didn't see a pilot jet in the BN carb. So, I want to order a carb rebuild kit for my 44mm SBN and I need the correct jetting (Pilot/main) that would make my jetting the same as the BN carb was.

oh I am in NJ so 0-200 sea level... if that is needed...lol

I did a compression check last night 185psi both holes. Seems high as my Yamaha 650 is 150psi. Anyway not to get off track I am really just asking for the jetting info. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,676 Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting BN, and SBN carbs are totally different. Specs/jetting will be totally different. I have jetting notes, and sell genuine Mikuni rebuild kits, jetting, etc. Jetting kit includes 1 pilot jet, 1 main jet, 1 needle and seat, and 1 needle arm spring. You can order here;



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ts/jetting-kit





Carb rebuild kit;



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ikuni-carb-kit

BN, and SBN carbs are totally different. Specs/jetting will be totally different. I have jetting notes, and sell genuine Mikuni rebuild kits, jetting, etc. Jetting kit includes 1 pilot jet, 1 main jet, 1 needle and seat, and 1 needle arm spring. You can order here;

https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ts/jetting-kit

Carb rebuild kit;

https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ikuni-carb-kit



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ts/jetting-kit





Carb rebuild kit;



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ikuni-carb-kit[/QUOTEi



Is there something that blocks off the choke shaft holes as I went with a primer. I would rather get something that is made for that then goop silicone in there. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #4 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 563 Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting So there is no conversion chart that takes the BN numbers to SBN numbers? If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #5 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 563 Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting Mr. Zigler,

I just ordered the rebuild kit and your jetting kit. Please let me know if there is any other info you need so I can get this thing dialed in or pretty close. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,676 Re: jetting 89 JS 650 SX converting Mikuni round SB jetting to SBN jetting [QUOTE=needforspeed;4520717] Originally Posted by john zigler Originally Posted by



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ts/jetting-kit





Carb rebuild kit;







Is there something that blocks off the choke shaft holes as I went with a primer. I would rather get something that is made for that then goop silicone in there.

https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/primer-kits



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/primer-kits

Mr. Zigler,

I just ordered the rebuild kit and your jetting kit. Please let me know if there is any other info you need so I can get this thing dialed in or pretty close.

I just ordered the rebuild kit and your jetting kit. Please let me know if there is any other info you need so I can get this thing dialed in or pretty close.

