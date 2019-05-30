 Kaw 750 Coffman Head Pipe &amp; Exhaust Manifold
  Yesterday, 11:52 PM #1
    josh977
    Kaw 750 Coffman Head Pipe &amp; Exhaust Manifold

    Kawasaki 750 Coffman headpipe and exhaust manifold. Can be used on the 650 & 800 motors as well. Two threaded holes in the exhaust manifold are iffy, they will be fixed prior to shipping. Parts have been glass beaded and power washed. $160 shipped!

  Yesterday, 11:52 PM #2
    DeMan686
    Re: Kaw 750 Coffman Head Pipe & Exhaust Manifold

    Pics



  Today, 12:17 AM #3
    josh977
    Re: Kaw 750 Coffman Head Pipe &amp; Exhaust Manifold

    SOLD

