|
|
-
Frequent Poster
ZeelTronic CDI on 750 Question
Anyone use a Zeeltronic PDCIS-02T cdi box for there Kawi 750? I am interested in setting one up just wanted to get some opinions and help on the set-up Parameters in the software (Static Angle, compensation delay, etc...), thanks!
Jason
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules