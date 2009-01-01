Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: High & Lo Carb settings XLT1200 66V #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location North Carolina Posts 3 High & Lo Carb settings XLT1200 66V Hi All, I have a 01 XLT1200 66V that I just rebuilt my carbs (Mukinui) I put it out on the water for the 1st time this year and she want get over 7 mph seems the high circuits are no responding or something going on. cranks find and you can finger the throttle a bit and it try's to rev up but will choke out and die.



Note: these where factory carbs they have the brass plugs over the H&L set screws, I never removed or mess with them. also never did a pop off test.

I removed the carbs once again and took each one apart the double check my rebuild, also removed the brass plugs to see here the screw settings where.

the lows where off / screwed down, on carbs H was closed, no consistencies! Im not sure where they should be but after some reading I set them as: low to 1 turn out and High 1.5 turns out.

I do have a D plate and primer installed and pre-mix my fuel.

I wanted to do a pop off test but cant figure out the size of needle that's currently used. has brass springs.



Does the screw settings sound somewhat right? I don't want to get it out on the water again a do some serious damage.





Sorry so long here!!







Thanks in advance! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2009 Location Reno,Nv. Posts 894 Re: High & Lo Carb settings XLT1200 66V The pop off is off the charts LOL , uses 1.2 seat size, couldn't see # when you had them off ?

You did replace carb link fuel line and the accelerator 1/8 line, and verify that works well ?

