Hi guys in need of some help with a new Pwc I got. I have a service manual and do have mechanical experience marine is not my field of expertise. So I bought this ski not running told all it needed was the jet pump and starter solenoid. I purchased a new used starter solenoid as well as a main relay hoping that was all it needed. Got the battery hooked up and starter solenoid and main relay hooked up powered the cluster and ski has 93hrs but when having lanyard plug in number one coil pack and second coil pack are energized (sparking non stop) until i take lanyard off. I called around and know one has herd of this problem, I figure it's some kind of short but i also herd it could be ecu. if it were the ecu I would not want to fix it, because the ecu is 400 along with another 300 for the jet pump any help is appreciated it.

