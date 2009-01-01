|
HX Oil tank leaking from bottom fitting
Does anyone know where I can get a replacement fitting for where the oil lines attach to the bottom of the oil tank on my hx?
Re: HX Oil tank leaking from bottom fitting
Just ordered the grommet and 90 degree fitting from ronnies. Hope this does the trick!
Forum Rules