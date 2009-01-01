Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: HX Oil tank leaking from bottom fitting #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2006 Location huntsville, al. Age 49 Posts 61 HX Oil tank leaking from bottom fitting Does anyone know where I can get a replacement fitting for where the oil lines attach to the bottom of the oil tank on my hx? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2006 Location huntsville, al. Age 49 Posts 61 Re: HX Oil tank leaking from bottom fitting Just ordered the grommet and 90 degree fitting from ronnies. Hope this does the trick! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SpitAndDirt Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

