New Jersey For Sale 2012 Yamaha Superjet Freestyle ski and 1996 Waveblaster

Both ski's are currently winterized and in the garage. New Batteries will be purchased and skis fired up before sale

Located in Wharton NJ 07885



2012 Yamaha Superjet - Approximately 80 Hours Total on ski



30 Hours since engine work



Engine/Power:

ADA Racing Billet Girdled Head w/35 mm domes

Dual Cooling w/ Billet exit nozzles

Jetworks waterline limiter for dual cooling setup

Factory B Pipe Limited , Fully Polished Chrome

Orange Waterline Hose

Billet Carb Adapters

ProK Air Filters w/ ProK Out wears

Jetted/Tuned Carbs (75LS,130HS,95 Gram Spring)

Impros Hooker 11/17 impeller

Blowsion Pump Cone

Worx Racing WR 228 Intake Grate

Yamaha D Cut Ride Plate

WPS Featherweight Battery

MSD Enhancer Ignition



Body/Performance:

RRP 50mm Fat Riser Bars

ODI Lock Grips

Cold Fusion Pro-Series Riser Bar Quick Steer

Cold Fusion Finger Throttle

Cold Fusion lowered pole bracket

5 shortened Hand pole wrapped in carbon

Freeride Innovation Hood strap Kit

Blowsion Hand pole Limiting Rope Kit

Blowsion JK Freerider Hood Kit ( Painted Yamaha Black to match)

Blowsion JK Freerider Carbon Fiber Lowered Nose Piece ( Painted Yamaha Black)

247 Footholds ( Professionally installed and molded)

Hydro Turf Tray,Footholds,Pole Pad

Billet Eye lets



Ski has a perfect 185psi Compression in both cylinders, It is tuned and has tons of power. Runs amazing

Asking $7,500

Also Available: Beach Cart : BigFoot Tiger Tote $450



1996 Yamaha Waveblaster 2



Less than 100 Hours on ski , Runs and Rides Great



Engine:

Stock Motor ( 125/ 130 Psi in both Cylinders)

Stock Pump

Riva Intake Grate

Riva Ride Plate





Body:

Vinyl Wrap body parts done by 506 Wraps

ODI Lock grips pink

Black Tip Hydro Turf white Camo

New Black Seat Cover



Ski Runs and Rides perfect, Great For wife!! Asking $2000 OBO



Both Skis have up to date registration and will provide notarized bill of sale apon Purchase for easy Transfer.



1987 Dual Standup Jetski Trailer:

1987 Dual Standup Jetski Trailer

Extremely Rare, Trailer was designed for two Standup skis or small sitdowns



5 lug Hub Conversion with 3 tires

New Bearings

New lights and Wiring

Painted orange 3 years ago



Asking $500





Have been out of the Jetski game for a few years now and looking to consolidate some of my Toys that don't get the use that they deserve



Skis are located in Northern NJ, Wharton 07885



my cell is 848-205-0261



I can get more pics for you upon request



Both skis and Trailer have up to date registrations and have been fully insured. These skis are very well taken care of!



I attached some pictures but can provide more if you are interested





