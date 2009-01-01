Both ski's are currently winterized and in the garage. New Batteries will be purchased and skis fired up before sale
Located in Wharton NJ 07885
2012 Yamaha Superjet - Approximately 80 Hours Total on ski
30 Hours since engine work
Engine/Power:
ADA Racing Billet Girdled Head w/35 mm domes
Dual Cooling w/ Billet exit nozzles
Jetworks waterline limiter for dual cooling setup
Factory B Pipe Limited , Fully Polished Chrome
Orange Waterline Hose
Billet Carb Adapters
ProK Air Filters w/ ProK Out wears
Jetted/Tuned Carbs (75LS,130HS,95 Gram Spring)
Impros Hooker 11/17 impeller
Blowsion Pump Cone
Worx Racing WR 228 Intake Grate
Yamaha D Cut Ride Plate
WPS Featherweight Battery
MSD Enhancer Ignition
Body/Performance:
RRP 50mm Fat Riser Bars
ODI Lock Grips
Cold Fusion Pro-Series Riser Bar Quick Steer
Cold Fusion Finger Throttle
Cold Fusion lowered pole bracket
5 shortened Hand pole wrapped in carbon
Freeride Innovation Hood strap Kit
Blowsion Hand pole Limiting Rope Kit
Blowsion JK Freerider Hood Kit ( Painted Yamaha Black to match)
Blowsion JK Freerider Carbon Fiber Lowered Nose Piece ( Painted Yamaha Black)
247 Footholds ( Professionally installed and molded)
Hydro Turf Tray,Footholds,Pole Pad
Billet Eye lets
Ski has a perfect 185psi Compression in both cylinders, It is tuned and has tons of power. Runs amazing
Asking $7,500
Also Available: Beach Cart : BigFoot Tiger Tote $450
1996 Yamaha Waveblaster 2
Less than 100 Hours on ski , Runs and Rides Great
Engine:
Stock Motor ( 125/ 130 Psi in both Cylinders)
Stock Pump
Riva Intake Grate
Riva Ride Plate
Body:
Vinyl Wrap body parts done by 506 Wraps
ODI Lock grips pink
Black Tip Hydro Turf white Camo
New Black Seat Cover
Ski Runs and Rides perfect, Great For wife!! Asking $2000 OBO
Both Skis have up to date registration and will provide notarized bill of sale apon Purchase for easy Transfer.
1987 Dual Standup Jetski Trailer:
1987 Dual Standup Jetski Trailer
Extremely Rare, Trailer was designed for two Standup skis or small sitdowns
5 lug Hub Conversion with 3 tires
New Bearings
New lights and Wiring
Painted orange 3 years ago
Asking $500
Have been out of the Jetski game for a few years now and looking to consolidate some of my Toys that don't get the use that they deserve
Skis are located in Northern NJ, Wharton 07885
my cell is 848-205-0261
I can get more pics for you upon request
Both skis and Trailer have up to date registrations and have been fully insured. These skis are very well taken care of!
I attached some pictures but can provide more if you are interested
thanks