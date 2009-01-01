 New Jersey For Sale 2012 Yamaha Superjet Freestyle ski and 1996 Waveblaster
    New Jersey For Sale 2012 Yamaha Superjet Freestyle ski and 1996 Waveblaster

    Both ski's are currently winterized and in the garage. New Batteries will be purchased and skis fired up before sale
    Located in Wharton NJ 07885

    2012 Yamaha Superjet - Approximately 80 Hours Total on ski

    30 Hours since engine work

    Engine/Power:
    ADA Racing Billet Girdled Head w/35 mm domes
    Dual Cooling w/ Billet exit nozzles
    Jetworks waterline limiter for dual cooling setup
    Factory B Pipe Limited , Fully Polished Chrome
    Orange Waterline Hose
    Billet Carb Adapters
    ProK Air Filters w/ ProK Out wears
    Jetted/Tuned Carbs (75LS,130HS,95 Gram Spring)
    Impros Hooker 11/17 impeller
    Blowsion Pump Cone
    Worx Racing WR 228 Intake Grate
    Yamaha D Cut Ride Plate
    WPS Featherweight Battery
    MSD Enhancer Ignition

    Body/Performance:
    RRP 50mm Fat Riser Bars
    ODI Lock Grips
    Cold Fusion Pro-Series Riser Bar Quick Steer
    Cold Fusion Finger Throttle
    Cold Fusion lowered pole bracket
    5 shortened Hand pole wrapped in carbon
    Freeride Innovation Hood strap Kit
    Blowsion Hand pole Limiting Rope Kit
    Blowsion JK Freerider Hood Kit ( Painted Yamaha Black to match)
    Blowsion JK Freerider Carbon Fiber Lowered Nose Piece ( Painted Yamaha Black)
    247 Footholds ( Professionally installed and molded)
    Hydro Turf Tray,Footholds,Pole Pad
    Billet Eye lets

    Ski has a perfect 185psi Compression in both cylinders, It is tuned and has tons of power. Runs amazing
    Asking $7,500
    Also Available: Beach Cart : BigFoot Tiger Tote $450

    1996 Yamaha Waveblaster 2

    Less than 100 Hours on ski , Runs and Rides Great

    Engine:
    Stock Motor ( 125/ 130 Psi in both Cylinders)
    Stock Pump
    Riva Intake Grate
    Riva Ride Plate


    Body:
    Vinyl Wrap body parts done by 506 Wraps
    ODI Lock grips pink
    Black Tip Hydro Turf white Camo
    New Black Seat Cover

    Ski Runs and Rides perfect, Great For wife!! Asking $2000 OBO

    Both Skis have up to date registration and will provide notarized bill of sale apon Purchase for easy Transfer.

    1987 Dual Standup Jetski Trailer:
    1987 Dual Standup Jetski Trailer
    Extremely Rare, Trailer was designed for two Standup skis or small sitdowns

    5 lug Hub Conversion with 3 tires
    New Bearings
    New lights and Wiring
    Painted orange 3 years ago

    Asking $500


    Have been out of the Jetski game for a few years now and looking to consolidate some of my Toys that don't get the use that they deserve

    Skis are located in Northern NJ, Wharton 07885

    my cell is 848-205-0261

    I can get more pics for you upon request

    Both skis and Trailer have up to date registrations and have been fully insured. These skis are very well taken care of!

    I attached some pictures but can provide more if you are interested


    thanks
