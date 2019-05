Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Will a 12v speaker system kill my battery? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Hernando county Florida Age 34 Posts 2 Will a 12v speaker system kill my battery? I wanted to know if a 12v speaker system on my 2019 sea doo GTR X will it kill my battery? I know I wanted to get an extra battery for it but i wanted to see if i just used the one battery will it kill that battery? Does the battery charge up while riding? I am a new jet ski owner so everything is new to me. Thank you #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 39 Posts 948 Re: Will a 12v speaker system kill my battery? Depending on the amperage draw of the stereo receiver you select, your battery MIGHT last about 1 hour before the battery is depleted enough to NOT start the ski.



At maximum operating conditions, a particular Pioneer car receiver draws 10 amps.



An Odyssey PC-625 AGM battery is listed as having a reserve capacity of 18 Ampere-Hours.



A Yuasa ES-16CLB wet cell battery is listed as having a capacity of 19 Ampere Hours.



The take away here is that if you aren't drawing more than 10 amps of electrical current in one hour, the worst case scenario is that you will have less than 50% of the battery's capacity left to start the engine.



If you really want integrated sound that bad, I wouldn't have it turned on while the engine isn't running. While my figures aren't meant to be perfect, I would suggest using waterproof Li-Ion bluetooth speakers instead of hardwiring a 12v stereo into the ski.



Yes, the battery does charge up while riding, but using the example above, you will not be able to recharge the battery to 100% without riding it for an hour or hooking it up to a charger. Batteries like to stay fully charged.

