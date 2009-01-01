|
92 SX Stock Cooling Lines
Hi all.
I purchased a highly modified 750sx and have been putting it back to stock this last month. It's almost there, but I don't know the stock location for the water lines.
Only thing I can find is water line locations for Factory Pipes or Coffman's.
Anyone have stock cooling diagram? Or maybe someone with a stock motor can help a dude out by taking a few photos?
I'd like to water test it this weekend.
Thank you in advance.
Re: 92 SX Stock Cooling Lines
Nevermind. Found the FSM and figured it out.
Looks super simple!
