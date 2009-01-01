Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92 SX Stock Cooling Lines #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Idaho Age 34 Posts 224 92 SX Stock Cooling Lines Hi all.

I purchased a highly modified 750sx and have been putting it back to stock this last month. It's almost there, but I don't know the stock location for the water lines.

Only thing I can find is water line locations for Factory Pipes or Coffman's.

Anyone have stock cooling diagram? Or maybe someone with a stock motor can help a dude out by taking a few photos?

I'd like to water test it this weekend.



Thank you in advance. http://www.youtube.com/twisterad3 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Idaho Age 34 Posts 224 Re: 92 SX Stock Cooling Lines Nevermind. Found the FSM and figured it out.

