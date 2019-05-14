The springy part that grips the stud in one of my plug caps pulled off with the spark plug when checking my plugs. Yamaha plug caps are $50+ from my online searching which seems a little excessive. I figured I could get some NKG plug caps that would work that would get me running for the rest of the summer. I'm not sure which caps I need. With the BR8HS plugs recommended it seems like I should need non-resistor caps. But in another thread someone mentioned a part number for a plug cap with a 5K ohm resistor. So I need resistor or non resistor caps?
