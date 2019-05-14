Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waverunner III Spark Plug Cap question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location AL Age 43 Posts 6 Waverunner III Spark Plug Cap question The springy part that grips the stud in one of my plug caps pulled off with the spark plug when checking my plugs. Yamaha plug caps are $50+ from my online searching which seems a little excessive. I figured I could get some NKG plug caps that would work that would get me running for the rest of the summer. I'm not sure which caps I need. With the BR8HS plugs recommended it seems like I should need non-resistor caps. But in another thread someone mentioned a part number for a plug cap with a 5K ohm resistor. So I need resistor or non resistor caps?



