Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 F12x air box upgrade #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 498 2003 F12x air box upgrade I've got an air box and all the parts from an 04 aquatrax F12X and need to know if anyone has details or can post pics of how they mounted the computer under the glove box. I'll be doing this in a couple weeks.



Banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules