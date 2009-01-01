|
steering cable rod ends / ball joint options
The ball joints are sloppy and its got too much play between the bars and the steering nozzle.
Can anyone confirm if this part will bolt on for Kawasakis? The ball stud that threads into the steering plate or nozzle is M6, but the thread size for the cable is smaller (M5?)
Is this the right one for my Kawasaki?
https://shop.pwcxtreme.com/HOT-PRODU...ND-58-6336.htm
I bought some cheaper stuff on amazon and struck out - the ball end fits m6 and the cable thread end is too large, also at m6.
I also probably got spoiled by riding a ski with with a fancy ball bearing steering set up.
