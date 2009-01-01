Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: steering cable rod ends / ball joint options #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 470 steering cable rod ends / ball joint options The ball joints are sloppy and its got too much play between the bars and the steering nozzle.



Can anyone confirm if this part will bolt on for Kawasakis? The ball stud that threads into the steering plate or nozzle is M6, but the thread size for the cable is smaller (M5?)



Is this the right one for my Kawasaki?

https://shop.pwcxtreme.com/HOT-PRODU...ND-58-6336.htm



I bought some cheaper stuff on amazon and struck out - the ball end fits m6 and the cable thread end is too large, also at m6.



I also probably got spoiled by riding a ski with with a fancy ball bearing steering set up.



SW



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules