 650 sx hydro turf kit..
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:46 AM #1
    needforspeed
    needforspeed is online now
    I dream skis needforspeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    49
    Posts
    557

    650 sx hydro turf kit..

    For you guys that have hydro turfed your side pads, I have a question. In the kit do they give you a new front cover (meter cover) or front dash pad? or is it just the hydro turf and you cover your old one. In the pictures it looks like a whole new piece. Also, do they give you the little black screw hole covers with the kit?
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:58 AM #2
    needforspeed
    needforspeed is online now
    I dream skis needforspeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    49
    Posts
    557

    Re: 650 sx hydro turf kit..

    I wonder why this is doubled up? I only submitted once....weird.....
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 