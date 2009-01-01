|
|
-
I dream skis
650 sx hydro turf kit..
For you guys that have hydro turfed your side pads, I have a question. In the kit do they give you a new front cover (meter cover) or front dash pad? or is it just the hydro turf and you cover your old one. In the pictures it looks like a whole new piece. Also, do they give you the little black screw hole covers with the kit?
If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules