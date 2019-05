Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 550SX Crank Seal Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 40 1990 550SX Crank Seal Question Whatís up guys, I forgot to take pictures of this 90í 550sx before I pulled the old crank seals out and I donít remember there being a gap here on the PTO side. Checked the schematic and dont see any kind of spacer or anything, am I missing anything here? Attached Images 12D8F9BC-EA64-44C2-A551-1588E441D16C.jpeg (2.66 MB, 0 views)

12D8F9BC-EA64-44C2-A551-1588E441D16C.jpeg (2.66 MB, 0 views) 3EAC579C-A512-45BA-ABF3-C5FF210E124C.jpeg (2.49 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules