Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI 750 Carb setting #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 146 ZXI 750 Carb setting Anyone have the hi/lo screw settings for a 97 ZXI?

I also need the pop off setting.



I had the low at 3/4's and high set to 1 1/4, pop off at 33. The numbers I found online are all over the place.



It wants to stall when accelerating from idle.

Pretty sure its lean. I dont want to back out the idle screen too much if pop off is too high.



I did back out the low speed screw 1/8th of a turn. Not sure if it helped.

