|
|
-
WTB: MSD Water Injection
Looking for a new or used MSD water injection setup for the 96 seadoo XP. Still doing some research but appears its fully customizable if you have the SW and/or handheld programmer.
Please post or pm what you have, whats included, and price.
Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Worknplay
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules