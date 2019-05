Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 STX Exit Nozzle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location New Hampshire Posts 124 Kawasaki 1100 STX Exit Nozzle I just picked up 2 1100 stx and while going through them I found something different on one of the exit nozzles. See the pictures, one ski has two like pivot bolts sticking into the nozzle path. The other has nothing like that.



Can anyone explain why the difference and what the bolts are for?



They look like hard stops to limit steering or something.

