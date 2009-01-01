Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 Seadoo Sportster kawasaki 1100 di swap? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Washington D.C. Posts 10 1995 Seadoo Sportster kawasaki 1100 di swap? Hey Folks,



I'm currently contemplating doing an engine swap in my 95' sportster jet boat. The current 717 in it is starting to show signs of age and will likely need both a top and bottom end rebuild pretty soon. Given the cost of performing a rebuild and the relatively low power output of 85hp, I've been looking into swapping in a more powerful motor. I've read a couple of threads where people have done the kawasaki 1100 swap into HX skis. Given that the HX shares the same 717 platform, I was wondering if the 1100 swap into my sportster is a viable option. I would love the idea of going from a 85hp 717 carb engine to a 130hp di motor. I also hear that the 1100 makes great bottom end torque which sounds like it would work out great with my heavier jet boat hull. The boat hull & seats are in great shape which is why I would like to keep this boat.



If I could find a donor ski for a good price, I think I could do this for relatively little expense compared to rebuilding the 717.



A few references:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457757

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=484341

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...hlight=1100+HX

http://www.raddudesfi.com/raddudesfi...awi_Plate.html





Thoughts? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 469 Re: 1995 Seadoo Sportster kawasaki 1100 di swap? can you do the welding that would be required to get the custom exhaust set up? That would probably be the biggest hang up, besides the drive shaft coupling.



