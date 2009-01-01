|
|
-
New oem Tigershark parts
All parts are for a 770 Tigershark engine. New oem head gasket, new oem base gasket, two new oem Piston ring sets, stock 770 bore, two new oem piston pins, two new oem piston pin caged bearings, & 4 new oem piston circlips. I would like $100 shipped priority mail to the fifty US states for everyyhing.Pictures will be posted tonight of all the parts. Thanks for looking. Chuck
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules