Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 VX110 Crank but no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Sodus, NY Age 52 Posts 3 2006 VX110 Crank but no start Great running ski till this spring. Usually out of storage it starts right up. This year it cranks but does not start. I changed plugs but still nothing.



Couple of weird things, if I wait a few hours between attempts it runs for like 2 seconds. If I hold the throttle open and let go when cranking it runs for about 1 secs.



Otherwise it cranks without even attempting to run.



its also fuel injected and a 4 stroke.





Any help would be appreciated, thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules