Great running ski till this spring. Usually out of storage it starts right up. This year it cranks but does not start. I changed plugs but still nothing.

Couple of weird things, if I wait a few hours between attempts it runs for like 2 seconds. If I hold the throttle open and let go when cranking it runs for about 1 secs.

Otherwise it cranks without even attempting to run.

its also fuel injected and a 4 stroke.


Any help would be appreciated, thanks.