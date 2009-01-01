|
|
-
2006 VX110 Crank but no start
Great running ski till this spring. Usually out of storage it starts right up. This year it cranks but does not start. I changed plugs but still nothing.
Couple of weird things, if I wait a few hours between attempts it runs for like 2 seconds. If I hold the throttle open and let go when cranking it runs for about 1 secs.
Otherwise it cranks without even attempting to run.
its also fuel injected and a 4 stroke.
Any help would be appreciated, thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules